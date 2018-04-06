Do you know how to secure your car's number plate?

If you or anyone you know parks their car on street or carport then Victoria Police has an important message for you.





A young Indian Australian couple Raj and Kamini (Name changed) had a knock on the door by Victoria Police saying their car was used in a crime.





Raj surprisingly told police that he and his wife both were home all night and their car is parked right outside in car port. When they checked their car was still there but number plates were gone.





Raj and Kamini are not alone. Police officer Ryan King says this is what criminals do, they steel number plates to do crimes.





But Officer Ryan suggests there is a way to protect number plates of the cars parked on street.





Neighbourhood Watch Tarneit Central is organising a program in collaboration with Victoria Police where community members can get their number plates secured.





Sanjay Sethi from Neighbourhood watch says they are organising event to educate and act program called “Operation SAFER PLATE DAY.”





He says community is invited to this open program to get their car number plates secured by special screws.





It’s on Saturday 7th April 2018





Address:





Tarneit Central Shopping Centre





540 Derrimut Road





Tarneit VIC -3029





Timings:





10:00 -14:00 hrs



