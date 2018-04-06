SBS Hindi

Do you know how to secure your car's number plate?

Operation SAFER PLATE DAY

Published 6 April 2018 at 4:29pm, updated 6 April 2018 at 4:36pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
A young Indian Australian couple Raj and Kamini (Name changed) had a knock on the door by Victoria Police saying their car was used in a crime.

If you or anyone you know parks their car on street or carport then Victoria Police has an important message for you.

A young Indian Australian couple Raj and Kamini (Name changed) had a knock on the door by Victoria Police saying their car was used in a crime.

Raj surprisingly told police that he and his wife both were home all night and their car is parked right outside in car port. When they checked their car was still there but number plates were gone.

Raj and Kamini are not alone. Police officer Ryan King says this is what criminals do, they steel number plates to do crimes.

But Officer Ryan suggests there is a way to protect number plates of the cars parked on street.

Neighbourhood Watch Tarneit Central is organising a program in collaboration with Victoria Police where community members can get their number plates secured.

Sanjay Sethi from Neighbourhood watch says they are organising event to educate and act program called “Operation SAFER PLATE DAY.”

He says community is invited to this open program to get their car number plates secured by special screws.

It’s on Saturday 7th April 2018

 Address:

Tarneit Central Shopping Centre

540 Derrimut Road

Tarneit VIC -3029

 Timings:

10:00 -14:00 hrs

Officer Netalie T. reminds to check that all doors are locked when you leave your car and yes please don’t leave any handbag or valuables in the car to lure criminal.

