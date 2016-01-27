SBS Hindi

Do you know New Delhi was designed based on Australian Architect's plans?

SBS Hindi

Parliament houses in Canberra and India

Parliament houses in Canberra and India Source: Flickr

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 27 January 2016 at 12:41pm, updated 28 January 2016 at 5:43pm
By Amit Sarwal
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Amit Sarwal brings you the story of how an Australian Architect's plans were 'used' for designing New Delhi.

Published 27 January 2016 at 12:41pm, updated 28 January 2016 at 5:43pm
By Amit Sarwal
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
26th January is an important day for both Australia and India. 

In Australia, it is celebrated for the first landing of 1788 and proclamation of a Federation in 1901. In India, it is remembered as the day when Constitution came into force. 

But there's a lot more common between India and Australia. As perth based Prof. Christopher Vernon, of the University of Western Australia, told SBS Hindi that Australian Architect Walter Griffins' original plans for Canberra were 'used' while designing the urban layout of New Delhi. 

 

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

KIMBERLY FLOODING WA

SBS Hindi News 04 January 2023: Fitzroy River reaches record-breaking flood levels

CHAMPS.jpg

Medal haul for Melbourne's junior wrestlers

INDONESIA G20 BALI SUMMIT

India report : Indian PM speaks with King Charles, discusses key issues

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

Australia's net migration rates are returning to pre-pandemic levels, report finds