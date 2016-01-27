Do you know New Delhi was designed based on Australian Architect's plans?

26th January is an important day for both Australia and India.





In Australia, it is celebrated for the first landing of 1788 and proclamation of a Federation in 1901. In India, it is remembered as the day when Constitution came into force.





But there's a lot more common between India and Australia. As perth based Prof. Christopher Vernon, of the University of Western Australia, told SBS Hindi that Australian Architect Walter Griffins' original plans for Canberra were 'used' while designing the urban layout of New Delhi.















