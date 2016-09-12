Do you know the common eye problems in children?

Lazy eye and weak eyesight because of too much reading or staying indoors are the most common eye problems in children. And, if these are not screened early in life, say by the age of 4, it can result in long-lasting eye problems in children that can be cured later by surgery only.





To know more about these eye problems in children and precautions that parents can easily take, listen to Amit Sarwal’s conversation with Sydney-based eye expert and ophthalmologist – Dr Chandra Bala.



