What are the updated travel guidelines for India?

Australian Border Force

It is important to check the latest guidelines before you travel Source: AAP

Published 2 December 2022 at 1:44pm
By Anita Barar
Presented by Anita Barar
In accordance with the recent updates, the Air Suvidha Health Declaration Form is no longer required for travellers heading to India. COVID's situation, however, could change the guidelines. In addition to updated information about E-Visas and OCI cards, this podcast provides an essential checklist for travellers.

Disclaimer: The information given in this interview is of general nature. This information may not be appropriate for your personal circumstances. Contact your travel agent for clear advice on your situation.

