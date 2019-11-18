SBS Hindi

Do you know what is eSIM, and how do they work in Australia?

SIM

Published 18 November 2019 at 12:33pm
By Harita Mehta
eSIM is hot new tech that seems intended to replace the SIM card. It could even reshape the telco industry. Change always takes time, but we’re already seeing eSIM trickle into Australia. Dr Ritesh Chugh, a senior lecturer and discipline leader (Information Systems and Analysis) with Central Queensland University's Melbourne Campus shares details.

