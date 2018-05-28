SBS Hindi

Do you know what is phubbing?

Ignoring each other and busy on the mobile phone

Published 28 May 2018 at 6:54pm, updated 31 May 2018 at 6:00pm
By Kumud Merani
A language keeps changing with the demands of time and new words get added to the lexicon. Phubbing is one such word that has got added to the English dictionary. Do you know what it means and how this word was born? Let's find out!

According to the dictionary, "phubbing" means the practice of ignoring one's companion or companions in order to pay attention to one's phone or another mobile device. It comes from a phone + snubbing the combination of the two words becomes "phubbing."

 

The word is not used too often but it was coined in Australia in May 2012 in the University of Sydney. Several scholars, a lexicologist, a phonetician, a crossword maker, authors and poets came together to find a word for talking, texting or reading messages on the mobile phone in front of their companions.

A new word was born -phubbing. From Australia it spread to the rest of the English speaking world, South and Central America, Brazil, some parts of Asia and gradually spread to more than 100 countries.

Phubbing obviously has a negative effect on the person who is being snubbed. What are your thoughts on this issue?

