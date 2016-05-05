SBS Hindi

Do you know who won the contract to build Australian Submarines?

SBS Hindi

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and Defence Minister Marise Payne during the submarine build announcement in South Australia.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and Defence Minister Marise Payne during the submarine build announcement in South Australia. Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 5 May 2016 at 6:26pm, updated 5 May 2016 at 7:21pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The government initiated what it calls a competitive evaluation process panel that consisted of defence personnel and experts who oversaw the tender. Tune in for more...

Published 5 May 2016 at 6:26pm, updated 5 May 2016 at 7:21pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
A French company has won a lucrative contract to help build Australia's new fleet of submarines. D-C-N-S won the contract over builders from Japan and Germany who had also been competing for the bid.

The federal government says the French bid beat Germany and Japan in the competition to build Australia's future submarine fleet because it is best able to meet the country's special requirements.

The government initiated what it calls a competitive evaluation process panel that consisted of defence personnel and experts who oversaw the tender, before concluding France's Shortfin Barracuda submarine model offered the best capabilities.
 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

KIMBERLY FLOODING WA

SBS Hindi News 04 January 2023: Fitzroy River reaches record-breaking flood levels

CHAMPS.jpg

Medal haul for Melbourne's junior wrestlers

INDONESIA G20 BALI SUMMIT

India report : Indian PM speaks with King Charles, discusses key issues

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

Australia's net migration rates are returning to pre-pandemic levels, report finds