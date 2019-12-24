Do you need to renew your OCI card?

Do you need to renew your OCI?





SBS Hindi spoke to Consul General of India in Melbourne, Mr Raj Kumar who explained in detail who needs to and who doesn't need to renew their Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card.





There have been cases where Indian Australian OCI cardholders have complained that their travel plans were affected due to the strict implementation of guidelines by some airlines and immigration authorities.











Consul General Mr Kumar said the OCI guidelines have been in force since 2005.





"OCI card needs to be re-issued each time a new passport is acquired by the cardholder up to the age of 20 years," Mr Kumar told SBS Hindi.





"OCI card is required to be re-issued once on acquiring a new passport after completing 50 years of age. Re-issuance of OCI card is not required each time a passport is issued to a cardholder between 21 and 50 years of age," he added.





Mr Kumar said the Government of India had granted temporary relaxation till 30th June 2020 to those who have still not renewed their OCI card as per existing guidelines.



