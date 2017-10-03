SBS Hindi

Do you support raising smoking age from 18 to 21 years old?

Smoking Age

Source: Stop Smoking campaign

Published 3 October 2017 at 5:17pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 10:36am
By Omar Dabbagh, Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Sixth richest person in Australia Andrew Forrest is lobbying state and federal governments to raise the legal smoking age from 18 to 21 years.

Indian Australian community seems to be divided on the issue.

Business owner Aman Singh says, He doesn’t want to live in a nanny state. If someone can decide who to vote at 18 years age than they can also decide about smoking.

However, Indian Australian mother and teacher Deepika Uday Chandran says this will be great step towards future generations.

This campaign has already been backed by the major health bodies, but faces an uphill struggle to eventuate

15-thousand Australians are killed by smoking each year.

Mr Forrest's foundation found if the smoking age limit was raised to 21, chronic sickness and death would drop by ten per cent in people born after the year 2000.

Foundation believes it would also save taxpayers more than three billion dollars a year.

