Do you want to qualify Occupational English Test (OET)? Try Gurleen Khaira's tips….

She has been recognized as the only Premium Preparation Provider in Asia by OET Australia, and she is among the top five OET trainers in the world.
Gurleen says cracking #OET is all about excelling in #vocabulary. A great way to build a strong vocabulary is to read a lot of medical articles, editorials, and journals. Sentence structuring of texts will come to you naturally and you would no longer struggle.
She has also written a book “OET Speaking and Writing made easy for Nurses.” and is currently working on her second book.