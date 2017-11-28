SBS Hindi

Do you want to qualify Occupational English Test (OET)? Try Gurleen Khaira's tips….

Gurleen Khaira, OET Trainer

Published 28 November 2017 at 2:10pm, updated 28 November 2017 at 2:19pm
Gurleen Khaira came to Melbourne as an international student in 2010 but now she is changing life’s of a lot of people who struggle with English test.

She has been recognized as the only Premium Preparation Provider in Asia by OET Australia, and she is among the top five OET trainers in the world.

Gurleen says cracking #OET is all about excelling in #vocabulary. A great way to build a strong vocabulary is to read a lot of medical articles, editorials, and journals. Sentence structuring of texts will come to you naturally and you would no longer struggle.

She has also written a book “OET Speaking and Writing made easy for Nurses.” and is currently working on her second book.

