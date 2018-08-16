Domestic violence victims to get paid leave in New Zealand

Domestic violence victim Source: Corbis Historical
New Zealand has recently passed a law whereby victims of domestic violence will get ten days of paid leave. To know more about this law, we spoke to Auckland based Barrister and Solicitor, Manisha Saini who also works with victims of domestic violence. We asked her about what this law entails and its potential impact on the lives of the victims.
