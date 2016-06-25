SBS Hindi

Donate Skin, Save Life

SBS Hindi

Skin Donation

Source: Wikimedia/National Caner Instite/Rhoda Baer (Public Domain)

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 25 June 2016 at 10:21pm, updated 25 June 2016 at 10:32pm
By Harita Mehta
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Do you know you can also Donate your Skin? Your Skin Donation can help to People who have suffered extensive trauma, infection damaging or destroying the skin, or severe burns can require skin grafts to become healthy again. Harita Mehta spoke to Skin donation campaigner Ms Pragya about her campaign.

Published 25 June 2016 at 10:21pm, updated 25 June 2016 at 10:32pm
By Harita Mehta
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

KIMBERLY FLOODING WA

SBS Hindi News 04 January 2023: Fitzroy River reaches record-breaking flood levels

CHAMPS.jpg

Medal haul for Melbourne's junior wrestlers

INDONESIA G20 BALI SUMMIT

India report : Indian PM speaks with King Charles, discusses key issues

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

Australia's net migration rates are returning to pre-pandemic levels, report finds