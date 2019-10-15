Don't suffer in silence urges Victoria Police

Mr Ash Dixit said there were many factors and barriers which stopped women reporting about this crime.





Often women on spouse visa think they would lose rights to stay in Australia if they report about domestic violence.





“This is not true. Australian laws are there to protect them,” he said.





“Victim’s safety is always our top priority, so don’t suffer in silence,” Mr Dixit said.





Mr Dixit emphasised victims must reach out to support services or Police and get help, rather than stay with their abusive partners.





“I did like to take this opportunity to reach out to the community and appeal that please trust the authorities, recognise the abusive behaviour and seek help. Police are there to help,” he said.





In Australia, women continue to be subject to violence, which often turns fatal.





Data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics show 16 per cent of Australian women have experienced violence from a partner after the age of 15.





The incidences of violence against women are likely to be much higher than official figures, as many incidents of family violence are never reported, authorities believe.



