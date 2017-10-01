SBS Hindi

Doodh Peda

Doodh Peda

Source: Kumud Merani

Published 1 October 2017 at 6:24pm
By Kumud Merani
Delicious Doodh peda Recipe for the Festival Season!

DOODH PEDA

Quite Easy To Make !!

Cooking time 20 to 25 minutes.

Makes about 20 to 25 pieces.

Ingredients:·2 cup full cream milk powder·

400 grams condensed milk tin·2 tabs unsalted butter·½ tsp cardamom powder·8 to 10 pistachio - thinly sliced for garnishing Method:

Mix the milk powder and the condensed milk to make a smooth paste.

Melt the butter in a non-stick pan and then add the milk paste and the cardamom powder.

Cook on low heat and keeping stirring till it becomes thick like dough.

Remove from heat and allow cooling. Divide the dough in lemon size portions and shape each portion to a round ball.

Then flatten to make a patty shape. Then press in with the thumb to make a little depression in the middle.

Garnish with sliced pistachio and serve.

