Double dissolution almost certain, PM yet to announce election date

Michaelia Cash, left, and Malcolm Turnbull

Michaelia Cash, left, and Malcolm Turnbull Source: AAP

Published 20 April 2016 at 5:41pm
By Pallavi Jain
Available in other languages

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has been given the trigger he wanted for calling a double-dissolution election.He is holding off on announcing an official start to the election campaign, though, promising to focus on the federal budget first.But the Opposition has jumped straight into electioneering mode. Tune in for more.

