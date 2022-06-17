SBS Hindi

Dr Raj Khillan wins 2023 Victorian Australian of the Year award

SBS Hindi

IMG-20221110-WA0029.jpg

Dr Angraj Khillan, the recipient of Victoria's Australian of the Year is recognised for his achievements. Source: Supplied / Raj Khillan via NADC photographer

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 10 November 2022 at 1:53pm
By Anita Barar
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS

Dr Angraj Khillan, fondly called 'Dr Raj’ has won the Victorian Australian of the Year award 2023. He has been recognised for providing life-changing health care and health education to culturally diverse communities in Australia. The Health Awareness Society of Australia's co-founder Dr Raj recounts how and why he became a paediatrician in an interview with SBS Hindi. The award was announced on 8 November.

Published 10 November 2022 at 1:53pm
By Anita Barar
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS
khil1.jpg
Dr Angraj Khillan with his award. Credit: Dr Angraj Khillan
Tune into
SBS Hindi 
at 5 pm every day and follow us on
Facebook 
and
Twitter.

LISTEN TO
Meet Professor Suresh Bhargava, recipient of Queen’s Birthday 2022 honour- Member of the Order of Australia (AM) image

Meet Professor Suresh Bhargava, recipient of Queen’s Birthday 2022 honour- Member of the Order of Australia (AM)

SBS Hindi

17/06/202213:27
LISTEN TO
Meet Dr Sameer Bhole, recipient of Queen’s Birthday 2022 Honour- Member of the Order (AM) image

Meet Dr Sameer Bhole, recipient of Queen’s Birthday 2022 Honour- Member of the Order (AM)

SBS Hindi

13/06/202213:02
Advertisement
LISTEN TO
‘It is an honour for the community’ says the Order of Australia honour recipient image

‘It is an honour for the community’ says the Order of Australia honour recipient

SBS Hindi

26/01/202210:46
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Attorney-General Christian Porter introduces the Government’s industrial relations bills in the House of Representatives at Parliament House in Canberra, (AAP Image/Mick Tsikas)

SBS Hindi News 10 November 2022: Federal government industrial relations bill passes in lower house

तुमको न भूल पाएंगे: सावन कुमार टाक

David Kolitagane

Fiji news : 10 Nov 2022

(FILE) INDIA BOLLYWOOD BACHCHAN CORONAVIRUS

एसबीएस बॉलीवुड टाइम : 10 नवंबर 2022