SBS Hindi

Dr Astha Singh argues that her APP, “Dr Simple” might just be the solution!

SBS Hindi

Dr Astha Singh at TedX Sydney

Source: Supplied by Dr Astha Singh

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 20 June 2017 at 3:56pm, updated 20 June 2017 at 4:12pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

A young Indian Australian Dr. Astha Singh stood in front of 5000 people at Sydney TedX Talk to explain an idea which can potentially revolutionise the scientific understanding for everyday people. Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj reports....

Published 20 June 2017 at 3:56pm, updated 20 June 2017 at 4:12pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Scientists are working hard for innovations in STEM. However, it is not easy to communicate that innovation in simple words which makes it difficult to reach out to the common man.

Dr Astha Singh argues that her APP, Dr Simple might just be the solution!

Dr Simple"
Source: Supplied by Dr Astha Singh


She says that her idea is to build an Application that connects scientists to professional science communicators digitally to be able to transcribe their technical terminology into easy to understand language. The app shall have several tools that would help scientists and communicators leverage the platform efficiently.

She argues that hours of the researchers time and energy is wasted in communicating the idea and innovation can be saved by just an app in their phones.

 

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

SCG FEMALE CRICKET STATUE

SBS Hindi News 05 January 2023: World first female cricketer statue unveiled at Sydney Cricket Ground

DC: The House Votes for Speaker of the House

No speaker elected - again - for US House of Representatives

01.jpg

मिलिए इस दिलदार टैक्सी ड्राइवर से जो गरीब लड़कियों को फ्री में दे रहे हैं ब्राइडल ड्रेस

FIJI ELECTION 2022

Fiji report : 05 January 2023