Scientists are working hard for innovations in STEM. However, it is not easy to communicate that innovation in simple words which makes it difficult to reach out to the common man.





Dr Astha Singh argues that her APP, Dr Simple might just be the solution!





Source: Supplied by Dr Astha Singh





She says that her idea is to build an Application that connects scientists to professional science communicators digitally to be able to transcribe their technical terminology into easy to understand language. The app shall have several tools that would help scientists and communicators leverage the platform efficiently.





She argues that hours of the researchers time and energy is wasted in communicating the idea and innovation can be saved by just an app in their phones.















