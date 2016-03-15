SBS Hindi

Dr Boski Shah says regular test is key to beat Cervical Cancer

SBS Hindi

Cervical Cancer

Cervical Cancer Source: Cancer Council

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 15 March 2016 at 4:36pm, updated 15 March 2016 at 5:08pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Young women are being urged to have regular Pap tests to help prevent cervical cancer, after new data revealed a concerning drop in screening rates for women aged 20 to 29 years.The Victorian Cervical Cytology Registry 2014 annual report released on Monday 14 March shows less than half of women aged 20 to 29 years are being regularly screened for cervical cancer, with test rates of women in this age group falling more than 8 per cent from 52.7 per cent in 2006-2007 to 46 per cent in 2013-14.Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj talks to Dr Boski Shah about how Indian Australian Women can be better informed.

Published 15 March 2016 at 4:36pm, updated 15 March 2016 at 5:08pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

KIMBERLY FLOODING WA

SBS Hindi News 04 January 2023: Fitzroy River reaches record-breaking flood levels

CHAMPS.jpg

Medal haul for Melbourne's junior wrestlers

INDONESIA G20 BALI SUMMIT

India report : Indian PM speaks with King Charles, discusses key issues

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

Australia's net migration rates are returning to pre-pandemic levels, report finds