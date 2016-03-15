Dr Boski Shah says regular test is key to beat Cervical Cancer

Cervical Cancer Source: Cancer Council
Available in other languages
Young women are being urged to have regular Pap tests to help prevent cervical cancer, after new data revealed a concerning drop in screening rates for women aged 20 to 29 years.The Victorian Cervical Cytology Registry 2014 annual report released on Monday 14 March shows less than half of women aged 20 to 29 years are being regularly screened for cervical cancer, with test rates of women in this age group falling more than 8 per cent from 52.7 per cent in 2006-2007 to 46 per cent in 2013-14.Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj talks to Dr Boski Shah about how Indian Australian Women can be better informed.
