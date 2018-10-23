SBS Hindi

Dr Sandeep Bhuta is first Australian to receive International Neuroradiology Award

Dr Sandeep Bhuta

Source: Supplied

Published 23 October 2018 at 4:19pm, updated 25 October 2018 at 4:14pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Indian Australian Dr Sandeep Bhuta is the first ever Australian to become a recipient of the American Society of Neuroradiology (ASNR) Anne Osborn International Outreach Professor Program 2019.

Neuroradiologist Dr Sandeep Bhuta is flying the Gold Coast Health’s flag high as he receives the world’s most prestigious Neuroradiology award this year.

To fulfill his commitments towards this outreach award, Dr Bhuta will be travelling to Ethiopia later this year to build an understanding of neuroradiology among the country’s doctors and radiologists.

Dr Sandeep Bhuta joined Gold Coast Health’s Neuro-radiology department eight years ago. Dr Bhuta holds a conjoint position as an Associate Professor at Griffith University, School of Medicine and Menzies Health Institute.

He told SBS Hindi, "I have found my true passion in neuroradiology where I can work as part of a multi-disciplinary team to treat patients with complex health conditions."

Dr Bhuta says, “It is a wonderful opportunity to be recognized for academic and research and build new ties with leading experts across the world,”

He was also a recipient of “Rouse Travelling Fellowship” prestigious award by Royal Australasian College of Radiology (RANZCR) in 2012. Dr Bhuta was awarded Certificate of Merit at American Roentgen Ray Society (ARRS) conference 2014, San Diego.

