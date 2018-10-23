Dr Sandeep Bhuta is first Australian to receive International Neuroradiology Award

Neuroradiologist Dr Sandeep Bhuta is flying the Gold Coast Health’s flag high as he receives the world’s most prestigious Neuroradiology award this year.





To fulfill his commitments towards this outreach award, Dr Bhuta will be travelling to Ethiopia later this year to build an understanding of neuroradiology among the country’s doctors and radiologists.





Dr Sandeep Bhuta joined Gold Coast Health’s Neuro-radiology department eight years ago. Dr Bhuta holds a conjoint position as an Associate Professor at Griffith University, School of Medicine and Menzies Health Institute.





He told SBS Hindi, "I have found my true passion in neuroradiology where I can work as part of a multi-disciplinary team to treat patients with complex health conditions."





Dr Bhuta says, “It is a wonderful opportunity to be recognized for academic and research and build new ties with leading experts across the world,”



