Dr Sathya Rao recognised in 2022 Queen’s Birthday Honours list

Dr Sathya Rao is one of Australia's leading experts in borderline personality disorder treatment and has inspired hundreds of healthcare professionals to specialise in this area across the globe. His contribution to Australia has been recognised with the Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) in the 2022 Queen's Birthday Honours list. Listen to this podcast to know more.
Published 20 June 2022 at 11:06am
By Priyanka Hatwalne
Source: SBS
Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top.