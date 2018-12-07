Dr Vikrant Kishore leads a Pioneering Conference on Indian Cinema in India

The conference on Indian Cinema and Alternate Networks in India - ICAN 2018 was organised in collaboration with Delhi Metropolitan Educations' School of Media, Noida. The conference delved into various aspects of Indian Cinema and how its reception, consumption, collaboration and distribution have changed over the years. It also discussed the furthering of Australia-India bilateral association in Cinema.





The conference was led by Australia-based India Cinema scholar - Dr Vikrant Kishore, Course Director - Film, Television & Animation and Senior Lecturer in Screen and Design at the Faculty of Arts and Education, Deakin University. Australian Film Scholar and Deakin academic- Professor Sean Redmond was the keynote speaker at the Conference.











Professor Matthew Allen, Head of School, School of Creative Arts and Communication, Deakin University, stated, "ICAN reflects Deakin's long-standing commitment towards shaping meaningful relationships with Indian Universities, Institutes and Colleges. Our aim has been to increase research-oriented dialogue between Australia and India and this conference will provide a good opportunity for scholars, industry experts and students in the field of Film, Television and Animation to present their work and continue to develop this mutually beneficial dialogue."











Dr Vikrant Kishore says, "Given the changing global environment in the field of media, especially due to the new emerging disruptors that has changed the film going experience, it is important to study the production, consumption, reception, distribution and publicity mode of Indian films. aspects.





The aim of the conference was to build a network of Australian Indian film scholars and practitioners to work together and collaborate on research and practice-based projects.





Dr Ambrish Saxena, Conference Advisor, ICAN 2018 and Dean, DME Media School, Delhi Metropolitan Education Noida, was of the opinion that this initiative focused on enriching understanding and experience about Indian Cinema, particularly Bollywood.





The rich outcome of the conference is collaborating on a proposed Indian Film Festival in India and the formation of Australian India Film Practitioners and Researchers Network.

















