Dr. Yunus STEMsell Collaboration

site_197_Hindi_596809.JPG

Published 5 December 2016 at 4:31pm, updated 5 December 2016 at 4:33pm
By Harita Mehta
Source: SBS
Digital STEMSEL (Science Technology Engineering Maths Social Enterprise Learning) Foundation is a not-for-profit organisation run by university students from fields of engineering and business that is dedicated to teaching the next generation about building blocks of the modern economy, i.e microchip applications and programming , with a strong emphasis on Social Enterprise Learning. With help of Dr Yunus now they have established a Dr Yunus STEMSEL Center in the state of Tamil Nadu to assist university Students.

