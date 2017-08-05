Early-stage cancer detection offers hope for the high-risk

Available in other languages

A groundbreaking global study has shown that whole-body MRI screenings can identify previously-undetected tumours in people deemed high-risk.











The research was conducted over ten years and included clinics in Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States.











The study is centred around a hereditary condition known as Li-Fraumeni syndrome.











The disease is caused by a genetic mutation that affects one in 2,500 people.





Researchers have found full-body MRIs are more effective for people at high genetic risk.











A seven per cent detection rate is more than triple the arte of breast cancer detection in high-risk patients.











Full body MRIs cost $1,200 and are currently not covered by Medicare.











Dr Mandy Ballinger , the lead researcher at the Garvan Institute in Sydney hopes the findings will eventually lead the Government to think about it and bring some change in it.













