Early-stage cancer detection offers hope for the high-risk

A groundbreaking global study has shown that whole-body MRI screenings can identify previously-undetected tumours in people deemed high-risk.
The research was conducted over ten years and included clinics in Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States.
The study is centred around a hereditary condition known as Li-Fraumeni syndrome.
The disease is caused by a genetic mutation that affects one in 2,500 people.
Researchers have found full-body MRIs are more effective for people at high genetic risk.
A seven per cent detection rate is more than triple the arte of breast cancer detection in high-risk patients.
Full body MRIs cost $1,200 and are currently not covered by Medicare.
Dr Mandy Ballinger , the lead researcher at the Garvan Institute in Sydney hopes the findings will eventually lead the Government to think about it and bring some change in it.