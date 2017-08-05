Early-stage cancer detection offers hope for the high-risk

Natalie Coutts

Natalie Coutts Source: SBS

Published 5 August 2017 at 4:11pm, updated 5 August 2017 at 10:37pm
By Omar Dabbagh
Source: SBS
Australian researchers have found how full-body health scans are able to detect early-stage cancers. The findings give people with a high genetic risk of cancer a much better chance of a cure. A feature presented by Anita Barar

A groundbreaking global study has shown that whole-body MRI screenings can identify previously-undetected tumours in people deemed high-risk.

 

The research was conducted over ten years and included clinics in Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States.

 

The study is centred around a hereditary condition known as Li-Fraumeni syndrome.

 

The disease is caused by a genetic mutation that affects one in 2,500 people.

Researchers have found full-body MRIs are more effective for people at high genetic risk.

 

A seven per cent detection rate is more than triple the arte of breast cancer detection in high-risk patients.

 

Full body MRIs cost $1,200 and are currently not covered by Medicare.

 

Dr Mandy Ballinger , the lead researcher at the Garvan Institute in Sydney hopes the findings will eventually lead the Government to think about it and bring some change in it.





