Eat The Spoon

Published 18 May 2016 at 11:21am
By Harita Mehta
Source: SBS
Eat your fork after you finish your salad, and you just might save the planet. it can be done with the help of Edible Cutlery. The edible cutlery uses various flours, with no additives or preservatives, baked into the shape of a spoon and is extremely cheap to produce. There's need to find a recycling bin and it fills you up!
