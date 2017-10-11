As Zero foundation has described about ‘Bullying is when an individual or group uses its power and strength to repeatedly, deliberately and intentionally use words or actions against another or a group that hurts, threatens, excludes, harasses or humiliates verbally, physically, psychologically or electronically making the victim feel oppressed, traumatized and powerless.’ ( http://bzaf.org.au/ )











There have been increasing cases of Bullying and often the community from Non-English background become a soft target. There is a need to identify it and report. Speaking with Anita Barar, Preeti Daga who is an ambassador for Zero Bullying Australia in Melbourne says, “ We see bullying in schools, workplaces and sometimes in social circles and it should be reported and stopped. Because it can have long term debilitating impacts on the life of the individual being bullied and their families.”











There are grave concerns that victim of bullying could head towards suicidal tendency especially with youngster and that too the young girls. So it is very important that parents and teachers develop a close bond with children, so that a level of trust and confidence is built.











Preeti says, "I believe bullying in any form is unacceptable and show be condemned. Each individual has a responsibility to intervene and put an end to it if they see it. We need to be an Upstander and not a Bystander”











According to Zero foundation, It’s estimated that 1 in 5 Australians are bullied and often scars don’t go away and the effects of bullying can be devastating to the victim, their family and friends. ( http://bzaf.org.au/ )









