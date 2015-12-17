Coconut Cake Source: Satish Gupta
Published 17 December 2015 at 6:16pm, updated 19 January 2016 at 3:36pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
It cannot be simpler to bake a cake! You must try baking this eggless coconut cake!EGGLESS COCONUT CAKE Cooking time 45 to 50 minutes. Serves 3 to 4. Ingredients:·1 cup plain flour·1 cup milk·1 cup castor sugar·½ cup desiccated coconut·1 tsp baking powder·½ tsp soda bi carb·1 tsp vanilla essence·Dry fruits decorations Method:Sieve the plain flour into a mixing bowl. Add the milk, oil and sugar. Knead with hands so that a uniform batter is made. Now add the desiccated coconut, baking powder, soda bi carb and vanilla essence and knead for another 5 to 7 minutes. Spread this cake mix into a circular greased baking plate. Decorate with dry fruits on top. Place this dish in a pre-heated oven at 180 degrees. Bake for 20 to 25 minutes till cooked to golden brown colour. Cut into wedge shape pieces. Serve with tea or coffee.
