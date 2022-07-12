SBS Hindi

Eid Mubarak: 'Hugging three times is a symbol of love, respect and friendship'

Eid AL adha

This year, Eid al-Adha was observed on 9 July, while others observed it on Sunday. Source: AAP

Published 12 July 2022 at 3:27pm
By Phebyn Joseph
Millions of Muslims celebrated Eid al-Adha, which marks the third day of the annual pilgrimage called 'Hajj' in Saudi Arabia. In Australia, Muslim community celebrated Eid this year with a lot of joy and love. In an interview with SBS Hindi, community members spoke about the significance of the day, the traditions surrounding it, and the joy they felt when they got together with family, friends, and the community.

Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top. 

