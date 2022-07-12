Eid Mubarak: 'Hugging three times is a symbol of love, respect and friendship'

Millions of Muslims celebrated Eid al-Adha, which marks the third day of the annual pilgrimage called 'Hajj' in Saudi Arabia. In Australia, Muslim community celebrated Eid this year with a lot of joy and love. In an interview with SBS Hindi, community members spoke about the significance of the day, the traditions surrounding it, and the joy they felt when they got together with family, friends, and the community.
Published 12 July 2022 at 3:27pm
By Phebyn Joseph
Source: SBS
