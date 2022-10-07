Elder abuse campaign launched to warn perpetrators

LISTEN TO
Australia's consumer monitoring body is warning Australians and businesses affected by the Optus data breach to be on the lookout for scam messages that are already circulating. To keep Australians' sensitive information protected, experts are now urging the government to consider stronger legislation.
SBS Hindi
04/10/202210:07
LISTEN TO
Dinesh Sharma visited a blood donation camp for the first time as an international student in 2007. Since then, he has donated blood almost 170 times.
SBS Hindi
03/10/202210:42
Advertisement
LISTEN TO
North Melbourne Tasmanian Kangaroos have signed up Year 12 student Zoe Savarirayan as a rookie in the AFL women's team. Before her debut game against the Sydney Swans, she speaks to SBS Hindi about training with AFLW stars and juggling studies and football.
SBS Hindi
30/09/202209:17