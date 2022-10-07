SBS Hindi

Elder abuse campaign launched to warn perpetrators

Reports of elder abuse are growing in Australia. Source: AP

Published 7 October 2022 at 12:27pm
By Francesca De Nuccio, Gareth Boreham
Presented by Priyanka Hatwalne
According to recent figures, one in six elderly Australians have been abused in the past year, and the COVID-19 pandemic has only compounded the problem. Coinciding with the International Day of Older Persons, a new video campaign targets offenders urging them to focus on the results of their actions.

