Elderly parents can take back property 'gifted' to son if ill-treated: Bombay HC

Source: Getty Images
Published 21 July 2018 at 4:34pm
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
A recent ruling by the Bombay High Court gives elderly parents the right to take back property that they 'gifted' to their son if they are being ill-treated. The Bombay High Court upheld the decision of a tribunal which had cancelled a 'gift deed' given by a father to his son. According to this deed the father had transferred 50% of his flat in his son's name but approached the tribunal to cancel this deed complaining of ill-treatment by his son and daughter-in-law. We spoke to Bombay High Court lawyer Anita Bafna to know more.
Published 21 July 2018 at 4:34pm
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share