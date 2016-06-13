Election campaign focus turns to health

Available in other languages

Available in other languages

Mr. Bill Shorten says Labor will spend 2-billion dollars more on public hospitals than the federal government - and it will also restore the former Labor government's 2011 funding agreement with the States and Territories.











Meanwhile, the Federal government pledged to establish gold, silver and bronze private health policy categories, if re-elected.











Federal Health Minister Sussan Ley says the reform package would also include setting minimum standards for the 40-thousand private health insurance products on the market.











She says the plan will help consumers to know if they're getting value for money.











Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has confirmed he's directed the Liberal Party to preference the Greens below Labor in all lower house seats.











He says a Labor-Greens coalition would be a disaster for Australia and a return to the economic chaos of the Gillard-Rudd years.











The Australian Greens party has called the decision a 'dirty deal', likening the two major parties to a duopoly.











The party has demanded Labor take back its claim that the Greens had done a deal with the Liberals.











Greens leader Richard Di Natale accused both parties of working together to block the influence of the Greens and Independents.















