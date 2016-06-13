SBS Hindi

Election campaign focus turns to health

SBS Hindi

Leader of the Opposition Bill Shorten visits a children's cancer ward at Townsville Hospital

Leader of the Opposition Bill Shorten visits a children's cancer ward at Townsville Hospital Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 13 June 2016 at 3:41pm, updated 20 June 2016 at 12:15pm
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

As Election date is approaching close, the campaign focus has now shifted to health. The Coalition is promising to simplify the private health system - and Labor is pledging to pump two billion dollars extra into public hospitals.

Published 13 June 2016 at 3:41pm, updated 20 June 2016 at 12:15pm
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Mr. Bill Shorten says Labor will spend 2-billion dollars more on public hospitals than the federal government - and it will also restore the former Labor government's 2011 funding agreement with the States and Territories.

 

Meanwhile, the Federal government pledged to establish gold, silver and bronze private health policy categories, if re-elected.

 

Federal Health Minister Sussan Ley says the reform package would also include setting minimum standards for the 40-thousand private health insurance products on the market.

 

She says the plan will help consumers to know if they're getting value for money.

 

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has confirmed he's directed the Liberal Party to preference the Greens below Labor in all lower house seats.

 

He says a Labor-Greens coalition would be a disaster for Australia and a return to the economic chaos of the Gillard-Rudd years.

 

The Australian Greens party has called the decision a 'dirty deal', likening the two major parties to a duopoly.

 

The party has demanded Labor take back its claim that the Greens had done a deal with the Liberals.

 

Greens leader Richard Di Natale accused both parties of working together to block the influence of the Greens and Independents.

 

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

KIMBERLY FLOODING WA

SBS Hindi News 04 January 2023: Fitzroy River reaches record-breaking flood levels

CHAMPS.jpg

Medal haul for Melbourne's junior wrestlers

INDONESIA G20 BALI SUMMIT

India report : Indian PM speaks with King Charles, discusses key issues

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

Australia's net migration rates are returning to pre-pandemic levels, report finds