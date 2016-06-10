SBS Hindi

Election wrap day 32

Bill Shorten, left, and Malcolm Turnbull on campaign trail

Bill Shorten, left, and Malcolm Turnbull on campaign trail Source: AAP

Published 10 June 2016 at 6:46pm
By Anita Barar
Available in other languages

The leaders of both major parties have stepped off their campaign. Both the leaders inspected the flood-inundated areas of Tasmania.

Bill Shorten observed the work of State Emergency Service staff in Launceston, then travelled to Latrobe.

In Devonport, Malcolm Turnbull announced disaster assistance for 18 local-government areas.

Meanwhile, Labor's Treasury spokesman has called on the Government to release its 10-year policy costings, arguing the Coalition is avoiding it because the numbers do not add up.

 

The Opposition says, in government, it would balance the budget in 2021, the same year as promised by the Coalition.

Treasurer Scott Morrison argues the Government has been clear enough about how it intends to achieve its budget goals.

 

 





