Elections 26 Day Wrap

Published 5 June 2016 at 7:56pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
Malcolm Turnbull has spent the day in Adelaide, where the coalition is facing a strong challenge from Independent Senator Nick Xenophon. Bill Shorten was in Tasmania to announce investment in tourism. But he faced persistent questions about historical comments he made on company tax.
