Elections Day 28 Wrap

Turnbull & Shorten at RSL Event

Turnbull & Shorten at RSL Event

Published 6 June 2016 at 4:26pm
By Kumud Merani
A 15 per-cent rise in the Child Care Benefit is at the centre of a new policy proposal from the Labor party. The payment increase is part of a $3-billion plan for childcare the federal opposition says will be paid for from within the existing budget.Labor says, if it wins government on July 2, it will begin introducing changes to improve child care accessibility as early as next year (Jan 1, 2017), well before the coalition's planned roll-out in 2018

