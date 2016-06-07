SBS Hindi

Elections Day 29 Wrap

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull poses with a group of young netball players in Melbourne.

Source: AAP

Published 7 June 2016 at 6:01pm, updated 7 June 2016 at 6:52pm
By Harita Mehta
The federal government has warned against voting for micro-parties or independents, as a new voter opinion poll shows support for alternatives to the coalition, Labor and the Greens at an all-time high. As ....... reports, it comes as the row over child care policy continues

