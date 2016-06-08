ELEX WRAP DAY 30

SBS Hindi

Liberal leader and Prime Minister Malcolm

Source: AAP

Published 8 June 2016 at 7:21pm, updated 9 June 2016 at 11:54am
By Harita Mehta
Source: SBS
With a week until pre-polling votes open, the federal-election announcements continue, with Labor promising to boost apprenticeship placements. The Coalition has countered with an attack ad targeting Labor's position on company-tax cuts. And as ... reports, it all comes as Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull is calling for the country's first-ever online leaders debate.

