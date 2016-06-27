Empowering visually impaired people

Low Section Of A Blind Person Crossing Street Source: Getty Images
Published 27 June 2016 at 5:56pm, updated 8 July 2016 at 4:56pm
By Harita Mehta
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Smart Cane, This innovation has changed the way visually impaired people move around! Their cane just got smarter. Harita Mehta spoke to Mr. Priyush Chanan, co -inventor of this device about its usage and feature.
Published 27 June 2016 at 5:56pm, updated 8 July 2016 at 4:56pm
By Harita Mehta
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share