SBS Hindi

Empowering visually impaired people

SBS Hindi

Blind Person Crossing Street

Low Section Of A Blind Person Crossing Street Source: Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 27 June 2016 at 5:56pm, updated 8 July 2016 at 4:56pm
By Harita Mehta
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Smart Cane, This innovation has changed the way visually impaired people move around! Their cane just got smarter. Harita Mehta spoke to Mr. Priyush Chanan, co -inventor of this device about its usage and feature.

Published 27 June 2016 at 5:56pm, updated 8 July 2016 at 4:56pm
By Harita Mehta
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

KIMBERLY FLOODING WA

SBS Hindi News 04 January 2023: Fitzroy River reaches record-breaking flood levels

CHAMPS.jpg

Medal haul for Melbourne's junior wrestlers

INDONESIA G20 BALI SUMMIT

India report : Indian PM speaks with King Charles, discusses key issues

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

Australia's net migration rates are returning to pre-pandemic levels, report finds