End of COVID-19 pandemic is in sight, says WHO

LISTEN TO
Dr Sonu Bhaskar has been announced as the inaugural winner of the Australian Global Talent Award given by Advance.org, a Sydney-based non-profit organisation which recognises the contribution of talented migrants for supporting Australia’s future-facing economic recovery and growth.
SBS Hindi
14/09/202211:01
LISTEN TO
After recently being allocated just over 12,000 visa slots for its skilled migration program in 2022-23, the New South Wales government has released new visa conditions and included employment requirements for applicants of Subclass 190 and 491 visas.
SBS Hindi
12/09/202206:24
Advertisement
LISTEN TO
In readjusting its migration program for 2022-23, Western Australia (WA) has eliminated additional English requirements for professional and managerial occupations, reduced the amount of money applicants need to demonstrate sufficient funds, and lowered the employment contract requirement for skilled visa applicants to six months.
SBS Hindi
23/08/202209:24