End of COVID-19 pandemic is in sight, says WHO

China: Nucleic Acid Test In Guiyang

GUIYANG, CHINA - SEPTEMBER 15, 2022 - Medical staff conduct nucleic acid samples for residents at a nucleic acid sampling site in Guiyang, Guizhou province, China, Sept 15, 2022. (Photo by CFOTO/Sipa USA) Credit: Costfoto/Sipa USA

Published 16 September 2022 at 3:29pm
Presented by Natasha Kaul
World Health Organisation has declared that the end of the COVID-19 pandemic is in sight. However, it has also urged countries to continue fighting the virus. Some have viewed the announcement as positive, but others, including the Australian Medical Association (AMA), are concerned that the pandemic is far from over with health systems still struggling.

Dr Sonu Bhaskar has been announced as the inaugural winner of the Australian Global Talent Award given by Advance.org, a Sydney-based non-profit organisation which recognises the contribution of talented migrants for supporting Australia’s future-facing economic recovery and growth.

14/09/202211:01
After recently being allocated just over 12,000 visa slots for its skilled migration program in 2022-23, the New South Wales government has released new visa conditions and included employment requirements for applicants of Subclass 190 and 491 visas.

12/09/202206:24
In readjusting its migration program for 2022-23, Western Australia (WA) has eliminated additional English requirements for professional and managerial occupations, reduced the amount of money applicants need to demonstrate sufficient funds, and lowered the employment contract requirement for skilled visa applicants to six months.

23/08/202209:24
