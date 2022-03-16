Entrepreneur Pallavi Sinha explains how migrant women can run a business successfully

Published 16 March 2022 at 1:36pm, updated 17 March 2022 at 1:10pm
By Vrishali Jain
Source: SBS
Born to migrant parents, Pallavi Sinha has covered a long journey to become an entrepreneur. She now helps other women to follow their passion. Ms Sinha shared her experience about the difficulties women from migrant communities face when starting a business. She told SBS Hindi that small, but meaningful efforts can make a big difference for aspiring entrepreneurs.
