SBS Hindi

Entrepreneur Pallavi Sinha explains how migrant women can run a business successfully

SBS Hindi

Pallavi Sinha

Lawyer Pallavi Sinha feels women now have better opportunities to set up their businesses. Source: Supplled by Pallavi Sinha

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 16 March 2022 at 1:36pm, updated 17 March 2022 at 1:10pm
By Vrishali Jain
Source: SBS

Born to migrant parents, Pallavi Sinha has covered a long journey to become an entrepreneur. She now helps other women to follow their passion. Ms Sinha shared her experience about the difficulties women from migrant communities face when starting a business. She told SBS Hindi that small, but meaningful efforts can make a big difference for aspiring entrepreneurs.

Published 16 March 2022 at 1:36pm, updated 17 March 2022 at 1:10pm
By Vrishali Jain
Source: SBS
Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top. 

Tune into 
SBS Hindi
 at 5 pm every day and follow us on 
Fa
cebook
 and 
Twitter
.

READ MORE

Meet two rising stars from the Indian community this International Women's Day

Advertisement


READ MORE

Drumming up support to break the bias



READ MORE

इस तरह करें अपने बच्चों से समलैंगिकता की चर्चा



Share

Latest podcast episodes

India Bollywood Star Convicted

एसबीएस बॉलीवुड टाइम : 27 अक्टूबर 2022

sandeep.jpg

No mithai, no celebrations: Chef Sandeep Pandit explains the relationship between Indian festivals and sweets

Australia Submarines

Fiji news : 27 October 2022

WhatsApp Image 2022-10-27 at 12.13.06 PM.jpeg

'Opera Sails are lit up for Diwali to convey that all communities are welcome in NSW'