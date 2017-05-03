EPA needs your kitchen waste for a study

This Food Waste Study is a unique initiative. Amadna Kane, Manager of Organics in EPA, explains that this kind of study has never been done before. In her words, This has never been really done before in terms of measuring food waste in actual term. In NSW, we have been asking people since 2009 in a survey. This is third. That really is the only data that we have in Australia around what the food wastes are in the home. Up until now, it has always about a thousand dollars worth of food a year.





The survey conducted earlier revealed that an average Australian house hold wastes around 4000 dollars worth of food annually. And it was also amongst the findings that people are very much aware about the food waste and nobody wants to waste food. And yet Tonnes of food is piling up in the beans. EPA tends to find out the reasons behind this wastage.





Ms Kane suggests, We want to find out, what it is. Is it unavoidable food waste such as vegetable peelings and things you would not necessarily eat? Is it fresh food? Is it processed food. We are trying to get a better understanding of exactly what it is.





If you are interested in the study, you can log on to www.lovefoodhatewaste.nsw.gov.au and fill out the survey form.



















