Erroneous Debt Recovery Notices!

The federal government is defending Centrelink's automated debt recovery system amid reports of wrongly-issued repayment notices. The government says it has received fewer than 300 complaints out of the almost 170-thousand letters sent out this financial year. But , there are concerns apparent limitations in the process may see some of the most vulnerable burdened by debts they don't owe.
