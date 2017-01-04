SBS Hindi

Erroneous Debt Recovery Notices!

Centrelink

Centrelink

Published 4 January 2017 at 4:46pm
By Kumud Merani
Available in other languages

The federal government is defending Centrelink's automated debt recovery system amid reports of wrongly-issued repayment notices. The government says it has received fewer than 300 complaints out of the almost 170-thousand letters sent out this financial year. But , there are concerns apparent limitations in the process may see some of the most vulnerable burdened by debts they don't owe.

Available in other languages
