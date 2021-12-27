Events that impacted Australian communities in 2021

SBS HindiOther ways to listen Events that impacted Australian communities in 2021Play09:06SBS HindiOther ways to listen 2021 - a year of lockdowns in Austrlian communities Source: AAPGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (7.53MB)Published 27 December 2021 at 2:08pmBy Tys OcchiuzziPresented by Anita BararSource: SBS Australia went through another turbulent year in 2021. However, it has now reopened to the world following lockdowns and vaccine rollout delays. SBS looks back at Australia's year in 2021.Published 27 December 2021 at 2:08pmBy Tys OcchiuzziPresented by Anita BararSource: SBSListen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top. Tune into SBS Hindi at 5 pm every day and follow us on Facebook and Twitter.READ MORENSW opens permanent residency doors for offshore migrants, announces major changes to visa requirementsAdvertisementREAD MOREMigrants will take India-Australia ties beyond commonwealth, cricket and curry in future: Professor Pradeep TanejaREAD MOREAustralia expands diplomatic presence in India, allocates funds to strengthen ties ShareLatest podcast episodesNo mithai, no celebrations: Chef Sandeep Pandit explains the relationship between Indian festivals and sweetsFiji news : 27 October 2022Lighting up of Opera Sails on Diwali conveys that all communities are welcome in New South Wales: Mark CoureIndia report: Rishi Sunak's historic appointment sparks heated debate in Indian politics