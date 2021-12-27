SBS Hindi

Events that impacted Australian communities in 2021

2021 - a year of lockdowns in Austrlian communities

2021 - a year of lockdowns in Austrlian communities Source: AAP

Published 27 December 2021 at 2:08pm
By Tys Occhiuzzi
Presented by Anita Barar
Australia went through another turbulent year in 2021. However, it has now reopened to the world following lockdowns and vaccine rollout delays. SBS looks back at Australia's year in 2021.

Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top. 

