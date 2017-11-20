SBS Hindi

Everything you want to know about Padmavati row

Padmavati

Source: Padmavati Facebook

Published 20 November 2017 at 5:10pm
By Harita Mehta
Available in other languages

There is a dispute over Sanjay Leela Bhansali's version of the story of "Padmavati." Our correspondent, Mr. Sudhish Pachori shares details about this controversy. And Harita Mehta spoke to the secretary of Rajput Karni Sena Vishvabandhu Rathod.

