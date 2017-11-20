Everything you want to know about Padmavati row

Source: Padmavati Facebook
Published 20 November 2017 at 5:10pm, updated 20 November 2017 at 5:14pm
By Harita Mehta
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
There is a dispute over Sanjay Leela Bhansali's version of the story of "Padmavati." Our correspondent, Mr. Sudhish Pachori shares details about this controversy. And Harita Mehta spoke to the secretary of Rajput Karni Sena Vishvabandhu Rathod.
Published 20 November 2017 at 5:10pm, updated 20 November 2017 at 5:14pm
By Harita Mehta
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share