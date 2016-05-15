SBS Hindi

EXCLUSIVE: Hear the survivors of domestic violence speak out

Domestic violence in Australia

Domestic violence in Australia Source: Getty Images

Published 15 May 2016 at 8:16pm
By Pallavi Jain
Available in other languages

A lot has been said about domestic violence but today you will hear the voices of victims of this crime from the South Asian community who have exclusively spoken to SBS Hindi. To speak to a counsellor anytime, call 1800 737 732 (or 1800 R-E-S-P-E-C-T on your keypad) or visit www.1800respect.org.au Help is available from the Women's Domestic Violence Crisis Service of Victoria (WDVCSV) on 1800 015 188 or those in NSW can call 1800 65 64 63. The Immigrant Womens Support Service offers information in several languages. http://www.iwss.org.au/information-in-your-language

