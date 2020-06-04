Exclusive: 'Leaders' virtual summit is an opportunity to deepen engagement', says Indian Minister Anurag Thakur

The Thursday noon meeting between Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison and his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi will be the first time the two leaders are engaging on a bilateral 'online' summit.





First bilateral virtual summit between Australia and India

Focus will be on enhancing cooperation in defence technology, cybersecurity and investment in critical infrastructure

In an exclusive interview with SBS Hindi, the Indian Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs, Mr Anurag Thakur said India was setting up a special group to grow trade relations.





"We are setting up an empowered group of secretaries & project development cell in ministries to help grow the pipeline of investment projects, boost job creation & encourage the world to invest in India," explained Mr Thakur.





"Our economies have many complementarities with the potential to enhance bilateral trade and investment in sectors which are yet to be explored,” he said.





Mr Thakur, who is the former president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), says India would be happy to invite Australian sports institutes to partner with us to train Indian youth.





In its White Paper on Foreign Policy-2017, Australia recognised India as the 'pre-eminent maritime power among Indian Ocean countries' and a 'front-rank partner of Australia'.





Minister Thakur said since 2014, both countries had stepped up security cooperation to include annual strategic dialogues, regular interaction between their two militaries, and intelligence sharing on counter-terrorism issues.





"COVID-19 pandemic and current geopolitical situation provide an opportunity for India and Australia to deepen their security engagement," Mr Thakur said.





The two countries, he says, have a great appetite to enhance their cooperation in defence technology, cybersecurity for the Indo-Pacific, and investment in critical infrastructure.











