SBS Hindi

Exoplanet found in Solar System's neighbourhood!

SBS Hindi

This artists impression shows a view of the surface of the planet Proxima b orbiting the red dwarf star Proxima Centauri

This artists impression shows a view of the surface of the planet Proxima b orbiting the red dwarf star Proxima Centauri Source: AAP/European Southern Observatory via AP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 31 August 2016 at 7:36pm, updated 2 September 2016 at 3:25pm
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Scientists have discovered a planet orbiting the star Proxima Centauri which is the closest star to our own Sun at around 4.5 light years. This planet which is being called 'Proxima B' could allegedly be an Earth like rocky planet and be in its star's 'habitable zone'. We spoke to Astrobiologist DR Aditya Chopra to know more.

Published 31 August 2016 at 7:36pm, updated 2 September 2016 at 3:25pm
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

FIJI ELECTION 2022

Fiji report : 05 January 2023

KIMBERLY FLOODING WA

SBS Hindi News 04 January 2023: Fitzroy River reaches record-breaking flood levels

CHAMPS.jpg

Medal haul for Melbourne's junior wrestlers

INDONESIA G20 BALI SUMMIT

India report : Indian PM speaks with King Charles, discusses key issues