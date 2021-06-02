Express vaccination lanes for Victorian aged care workers

People are seen lining up outside of COVID-19 vaccination centre in Melbourne on 1 June 2021. Source: AAP
Published 2 June 2021 at 2:23pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Vikas awana
Source: SBS
The Victorian government has announced express lanes will be opened for private aged care and residential disability workers at 10 of the state's vaccination centers. Now workers will have priority access when they show proof of employment.
