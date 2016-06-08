Facebook using your name to advertise products

The 'Facebook' logo is reflected in a young woman's sunglasses Source: AAP
Facebook helps us to connect and communicate but Facebook is also there to make money! In this interview, I talk to Dr Ritesh Chugh (Senior Lecturer School of Engineering and Technology) from the Melbourne campus of Central Queensland University to find out how Facebook is using us to advertise businesses (products and services) to our family and friends.Dr Chugh said that when we like a Facebook page, then advertisements on Facebook use our name to further promote that page to our friends. He also said these targeted ads are an erosion of privacy and should be treated carefully. Fortunately, there is some remedy to the situation as the Apps and Adverts settings can be controlled on Facebook but most users are not aware of them. He outlined the changes that can be made to the settings, which can put us back in control of our privacy. Listen to the interview to find out how.
