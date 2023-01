New international data sharing agreements are allowing the Australian Taxation Office (ATO) to track money across borders and identify individuals not meeting their obligations.





The ATO is asking taxpayers receiving foreign incomes to make sure they report it this tax time.





They are concerned about Australians who are unsure about how the system works.





Listen to the podcast:





LISTEN TO Families urged to report foreign incomes to Tax Office SBS Hindi 16/08/2019 05:08 Play