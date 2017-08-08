Feature: Forced Marriage
For decades, Australian girls and some boys have been married off to much-older partners Source: SBS
Published 8 August 2017 at 12:46pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 10:45am
By Murray Silby, Abby Dinham
Source: SBS
Forced marriage is a social evil and in Australia it also has been criminalised in 2013, But despite this there's been an increase in the number of suspected forced marriage cases being reported to police. A feature presented by Anita Barar
