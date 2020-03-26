Federal Government is considering Centrelink welfare payment for unemployed visa holders

Highlights Federal Families and Social Services Minister has the power to grant emergency Centrelink access

2.4 million temporary visa holders in Australia

Migrant advocates want new provisions to include temporary residents who don’t currently qualify for Centrelink benefits

They are hundreds of thousands around the country who are suddenly without work because of the COVID-19 crisis.





But thousands of those who are jobless and can’t join the queue outside the Centrelink are temporary visa holders.





For the last four years, Ria Singh Bali has been working for one of Melbourne’s biggest event centre as a security officer.





COVID-19 has left her out of work and worried.





"I have no work and I don’t know how my family will survive this difficult time. I have paid my taxes in Australia, contributed in every which way possible. I request the Australian government to look after us temporary visa holders as well," she told SBS Hindi.





The Department of Immigration's latest numbers shows there are 2.4 million temporary visa holders in Australia.





Ann Ruston, the Federal Families and Social Services Minister, says she now has powers to grant emergency Centrelink access to those who normally wouldn't get it.





I already have the capacity to grant what we call special benefit, to those people on visas that would not otherwise be eligible to Australian social security payments if they are in a time of financial hardship. That is already in place but yesterday they supercharged those powers by the regulation last night (Mon), which means I can look more broadly at all of them.

But there are no answers yet as to who will be considered. With borders closed, temporary residents can't leave, but many will need a lifeline.











Australians must stay at least 1.5 metres away from other people. Indoors, there must be a density of no more than one person per four square metres of floor space.





If you believe you may have contracted the virus, call your doctor, don’t visit, or contact the national Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.





If you are struggling to breathe or experiencing a medical emergency, call 000.



